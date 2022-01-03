How To Write Invisible Messages On Telegram: The SPOILER Filter

Telegram: If you are in a Telegram group and you want to talk about the surprises of Spider-Man No Way Home or anything else that is a mega-spoiler of something, you can’t because everyone in a group is able to read your message. Or you couldn’t, because Telegram, which is always looking for a way to reinvent itself and anticipate the fans, has just included a function called SPOILER that serves the same purpose.

Telegram SPOILERS

It is a function that allows you to hide a message, a part of it or an entire conversation even under a layer of brilli brilli – it looks like that – that appears as is in the chat window. And to reveal what it says below, just click on the ‘censored’ part. It works like this:

Open Telegram, enter the chat you want to talk to and start writing the message or messages.

When you have it written -but not sent-, press and hold on it to highlight it in its entirety and adjust the arrows to the part you want.

The select command will also open the options for Translate, Cut, Copy and Paste. Find the three points vertically on the right and hit

The first option that will come out will be Undo / Undo, and the next Spoiler. Click on the latter and you will see how suddenly the message is hidden.

Send it to chat

Reactions

Telegram was the first messaging app to add animated and interactive emojis, giving users unparalleled ways to express themselves in chats. Starting today, some of these emojis are available as reactions to share feelings and responses, without sending messages.

Double tap a message to send the quick reaction. For more reactions, tap once on the message (or press and hold, if you’re on iOS). Each reaction appears with its own unique animation. You can change your default reaction to another emoji in:

Android Settings: Chats> Quick Reaction

iOS: Stickers and emojis> Quick reaction.

Reactions are always activated in private chats. In groups and channels, administrators decide whether to activate reactions and choose which reactions with emojis are available in the chat. This allows for many different ways to receive feedback, from simple “likes” to “approve” or “reject” systems, and more.