How to work with data science using Watson Studio

Watson Studio is the program developed by IBM to work with data science. In a homogeneous environment focused on collaboration, the platform brings together the best open and proprietary tools. The system also allows for direct integration with other IBM Cloud services, such as Db2 and Watson.

The platform also enables the search and exploration of relevant data, ingestion, curation and enrichment of information, construction, training and implantation of artificial intelligence (AI) models, as well as monitoring, analysis and management of models.

The program offers an integrated environment, with a wide range of tool options that allow flow centered on modeling and monitoring and constant evolution of the modeled applications. Thus, Watson Studio is a complete data platform solution.

Access to Watson Studio

The service can be accessed in three ways. The most common is through the IBM Cloud, where it is possible to use free layers of the program and the computing infrastructure is flexible and can be configured according to workloads on demand, with payment according to each service used (pay-as-you -go).

Another option is Cloud Park for Data, a multicloud solution offered by IBM with paid subscription plans. Finally, the application can be downloaded for use on the desktop, and can be installed on Windows, macOS and Linux. The great advantage of Watson Studio Desktop is that it can be used without consuming space from the cloud. The computer version offers 30 days of free use.

Watson ecosystem on the IBM Cloud

Watson’s services are divided into seven major areas of tools that assist the development of AI and provide everything from simple responsive interaction, such as virtual assistants or chatbots, to complex models of active search for knowledge and computational cognition.

In addition to them, the ecosystem offers tools related to speech to transcribe audios or convert texts into speech and analyzes of feelings and emotions of both text and audio. The ecosystem also has a service related to natural language that allows the creation of specific models for language mastery.

Finally, the platform has solutions focused on data science with four main services. In addition to Watson Studio, IBM offers the tools Watson Machine Learning (for AI deployment), Watson Open Scale (AI management and automation) and Watson Knowledge Catalog, a community for exchanging and sharing information with traceability and access policy differentiated data that can be restricted to specific teams.



