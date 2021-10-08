How To Work Comfortably Directly On The Cell Phone?

Phone: Over the past two years, society has seen a growing need and demand for telecommuting. Today, more and more people are doing the so-called home office and performing their corporate functions directly from home. When talking about the equipment required for this routine, it is normal to think of computers right away. But is it always necessary to be like this?

The answer to that question is “no”. There’s an equally competent device to help with remote work, and chances are you’re using it to read this text — or it’s definitely nearby. We’re talking about smartphones, one of the technology categories that has evolved the most in recent years.

But how is it possible to use a cell phone to work at the same level of productivity as a traditional computer? That’s what we’ll understand in the next few paragraphs.

You don’t have to be very observant to see that cell phones are becoming more and more powerful. Today we already have smartphones with lots of RAM (some models reaching 12 GB), super powerful processors, state-of-the-art graphics cards and plenty of storage. There are computers that are “weaker” than many mobile devices out there.

That’s why it makes perfect sense to see the cell phone as a competent machine to do day-to-day work. However, this approach ended up running into some challenges, such as the “small” screen (at least compared to monitors) and the difficulty of being productive without a mouse and keyboard.