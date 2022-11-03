How to Watch “Weird: The Story of Al Yankovic” For Free

Strange: “The Story of Al Yankovic” looks like one of the outstanding biographical films of the year, although it does not come out in theaters.

Directed by Eric Appel, this parody of the biographical genre featuring Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic and in general tells about the life and career of the musician. The other actors are just as unexpected: Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rain Wilson as radio host Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

Perhaps to match the unusual tone, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story unfolds on a platform that is not as widespread as Netflix or Prime Video.

Where to watch the biographical film “Weird Al” by Yankovic

The film is due to be released on Friday, November 4, on the Roku channel. Unlike other streaming services, The Roku Channel is free and instead relies on advertising revenue, content distribution, and device sales to stay afloat.

Viewers from the USA can stream The Roku Channel for free via the platform’s official website on PCs, mobile phones and tablets without a device.

In the UK, The Roku Channel is available for free streaming on Roku players, Hisense Roku TV, TCL Roku TV, Now TV and Sky Q.

The cheapest Roku device that can be bought in the UK is the Roku Express, which can be purchased on the official website at a price starting from 29.99 pounds. It is available on Amazon UK for £26.99.

Is there a Weird trailer: The Al Yankovic Story?

The synopsis of the film reads: “Weird” tells the “true” story of Alfred Matthew Yankovic, internationally known as “Weird Al” Yankovic — his initial interest in the accordion, his discovery by Dr. Demento, his support from Madonna and his general claim to fame. A satire of the biographical genre, the film deliberately exaggerates and frankly invents moments from Yankovic’s life to create a comic effect.”

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and received positive reviews, especially for Radcliffe’s performance.

In a four – star review , NME wrote: “Sometimes it’s all too annoying. The constant mocking admiration for Al’s lyrical prowess is exaggerated — and the desperate need of Yankovic’s co-author to show that he is aware of the joke quickly becomes tiresome. And yet Radcliffe’s winning performance—as a stupid high school student who won the lottery—is enough to make everyone laugh.”