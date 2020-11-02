How to watch TV Globo online on mobile phones

Watching TV online is a great facility for those who like to follow their favorite programs, wherever they are, anytime, using a cell phone, tablet, notebook, desktop or smart TV. Several broadcasters offer this possibility, including Rede Globo.

The main TV channel in Brazil, Globo makes its signal available for free on the internet, with access through the Globoplay platform, either through the app or in the browser. Novels, TV news, football games and other sporting events, series, films, auditorium programs and reality shows are some of the attractions that you can see live on the web.

Launched in 2015, Globo’s streaming service offers the user the chance to watch the channel over the internet for free, following the programming of their city. Initially, the platform only provided the signal for São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but it is now possible to view local programs in different regions and even in the United States.

In addition to the free Globoplay, which offers access to Globo’s programming, the service has paid plans. Depending on the type of subscription, it is possible to watch the station’s classic soap operas, series and films, such as on Netflix and other similar services, or to check Grupo Globo’s closed channels live over the internet.



