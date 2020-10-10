How to watch the virtual concert “Map of the Soul ON: E”

Find out how and where to see BTS’s virtual concert ” Map of the Soul ON: E.Don’t miss it!

BTS is gearing up to blow up whatever weekend plans you may have planned, with their Map of the Soul virtual concert “ON: E.

Map of the Soul ON: E follows his previous online pay-per-view concert BANG BANG CON The Live on June 14, which holds the Guinness World Record for most viewers for a live broadcast of a music concert. with 756,000 fans from over 100 countries tuning in but the production costs this time around are eight times higher.

This is because the South Korean septet will perform on four massive stages to give the illusion that they are in four different locations while using AR, XR and 4K / HD technology for a more vivid experience.

Additionally, the “multi-view live stream” screen comes with six different screens that fans can choose from. And each day features a different track list, all while getting fans excited about his new album BE (Deluxe Edition), which will arrive on November 20.

Tickets can be purchased on BTS’s KISWE website, where the concert will finally air. The virtual concert also includes the BTS band’s Map of the Soul ON: E exhibition, a virtual experience from October 13 to November 12.

The 3-D virtual computer program contains behind-the-scenes content from sessions and shows and memorabilia that ARMY members can purchase from their Weverse store. Some items and packages are exclusively available to members of the fBTS band’s global official Fanclub.

When can we see BTS’s concert?

The Map of the Soul ON: E virtual concert will air live from its KISWE site at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 10 and at 3 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 11. Subtitles will be provided in real time in Korean and English, Japanese and Chinese.

Ticket holders can replay the virtual concert (via “single view delayed broadcast”) at 10pm. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the official Map of the Soul ON: E teaser videos ahead of this weekend’s show!



