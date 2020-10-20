How to watch the PSG vs Man United live stream? It’s an 8pm kick-off at the Parc des Princes. Read on to find out how to watch a PSG vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch PSG vs Man United anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Watch PSG vs Man United in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you’ll also be able to watch the Europa League.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you’re hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it’s also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Sadly, PSG vs Man United has not been selected for 4K coverage, though.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they’re getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a PSG vs Man United for free

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you’ve not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn’t available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you’ll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Champions League live stream wherever you are.

It’s also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that’s where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world’s broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 20th October

Dynamo Kiev vs Juventus, 17.55 – BT Sport 1

Zenit St Petersburg vs Club Brugge, 17:55 – BT Sport ESPN

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, 20:00 – BT Sport ESPN

Chelsea vs Sevilla, 20:00 – BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate

Lazio vs Borussia Dortmund, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 2

PSG vs Man Utd, 20:00 – BT Sport 2

RB Leipzig vs Istanbul Basaksehir, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 3

Rennes vs FC Krasnodar, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 4

Wednesday 21st October

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 17:55 – BT Sport 1

Red Bull Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow, 17:55 – BT Sport ESPN

Ajax vs Liverpool, 20:00 – BT Sport 2

Bayern Munich vs Atlético Madrid, 20:00 – BT Sport ESPN

FC Midtjylland vs Atalanta, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 3

Inter Milan vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 2

Man City vs FC Porto, 20:00 – BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate

Olympiakos vs Marseille, 20:00 – BT Sport Extra 4



