How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: All The Nominees And How to Vote

Game Awards has finally announced its event for 2022, which will potentially award some of the most popular games and content creators over the past year. That’s all we know about it.

The Game Awards is one of the most popular events in the gaming industry, as it celebrates the best of the best during the previous year.

While all the attention is usually focused on the coveted title “Game of the Year”, The Game Awards highlights 30 other game categories.

We have everything you need to know about the December 8th show, including how to watch, vote and who you can vote for.

Dates and times of The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards will be broadcast live on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 16:30 Pacific Time, 19:30 Eastern Time and 12:30 GMT.

It will be broadcast live on the TGA Twitch channel, as well as “on all major digital, social and gaming platforms around the world.”

How to vote for The Game Awards nominees

Voting is already open, and all you have to do is go to The Game Awards website and log in.

Full list of The Game Awards nominees

Here is a list of all 31 categories this year, as well as the nominees:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Horizon Forbidden West – Ashly Burch

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Charlotte McBurney

God of War Ragnarok – Christopher Judge

Immortality – Manon Gage

God of War Ragnarok – Sunny Suljic

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best VR/AR

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

Sifu

Best Family

Kirby and The Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2022

FIFA 2023

NBA 2k23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator Of The Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League Of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-Hoon

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok

Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen

Oleksandr ‘S1MPLE’ Kostyliev

Jacob ‘Yay’ Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

FaZe Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LOUD

Best Esports Coach

Andrii ‘B1AD3’ Horodenskyi

Matheus ‘BZKA’ Tarasconi

Erik ‘D00mbr0s’ Sandgren

Robert ‘Robban’ Dahlstrom

Go ‘Score’ Dong-Bin

Best Esports Event

Evo 2022

2022 League Of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

These are all the nominees for the event on December 8. Come here after the event starts, as we will update the article with the winners in each category as they are announced.