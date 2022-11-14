How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: All The Nominees And How to Vote

Game Awards has finally announced its event for 2022, which will potentially award some of the most popular games and content creators over the past year. That’s all we know about it.
The Game Awards is one of the most popular events in the gaming industry, as it celebrates the best of the best during the previous year.
While all the attention is usually focused on the coveted title “Game of the Year”, The Game Awards highlights 30 other game categories.
We have everything you need to know about the December 8th show, including how to watch, vote and who you can vote for.
Dates and times of The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards will be broadcast live on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 16:30 Pacific Time, 19:30 Eastern Time and 12:30 GMT.
It will be broadcast live on the TGA Twitch channel, as well as “on all major digital, social and gaming platforms around the world.”
How to vote for The Game Awards nominees
Voting is already open, and all you have to do is go to The Game Awards website and log in.
Full list of The Game Awards nominees
Here is a list of all 31 categories this year, as well as the nominees:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Horizon Forbidden West – Ashly Burch
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Charlotte McBurney
- God of War Ragnarok – Christopher Judge
- Immortality – Manon Gage
- God of War Ragnarok – Sunny Suljic
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Family
- Kirby and The Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2022
- FIFA 2023
- NBA 2k23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator Of The Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League Of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-Hoon
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok
- Finn ‘Karrigan’ Andersen
- Oleksandr ‘S1MPLE’ Kostyliev
- Jacob ‘Yay’ Whiteaker
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- LOUD
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii ‘B1AD3’ Horodenskyi
- Matheus ‘BZKA’ Tarasconi
- Erik ‘D00mbr0s’ Sandgren
- Robert ‘Robban’ Dahlstrom
- Go ‘Score’ Dong-Bin
Best Esports Event
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League Of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
These are all the nominees for the event on December 8. Come here after the event starts, as we will update the article with the winners in each category as they are announced.