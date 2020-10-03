How to watch the first episode of Hanyo No Yashahime?

Don’t miss the first episode of Hanyo No Yashahime, the sequel to the famous Inuyasha anime. You can’t miss this great launch. Look at the links to see the beginning of the animated series.

Inuyasha is one of the most beloved anime by lovers of Japanese series, the famous dog demon is one of the most beloved characters for his fearless personality and how to forget Aome Higurashi, a dreamy and charismatic girl who became a priestess and decided live in feudal times.

After 10 years of its transmission, the sequel to the series created by Rumiko Takahashi was announced, opinions were divided, but many waited more than excited for all the details of this interesting project.

Hanyo No Yashahime has already premiered its first chapter and Inuyasha fans are very happy to see the spin off of the anime that tells the adventures of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha’s daughters: Towa, Setsuna and Moroha. The first installment is inspired by the epilogue of the original manga and showed the life of Inuyasha and Kagome in ancient times, after the defeat of Naraku, both live in the village and continue to exterminate evil creatures, alongside their friends Sango, Shippo, Kaede and Miroku.

Some endearing characters that you will be able to look at in the first installment are Sesshomaru and Jaken. If you want to feel nostalgic and enjoy the first episode of Hanyo No Yashahime, keep reading …



