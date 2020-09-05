How to watch the final of the CBLoL 2020 2nd Split live

paiN Gaming and INTZ play the final of the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLoL) 2nd Split this Saturday (5th).

The match starts at 5 pm, with live broadcast on the official website of LoL Esports and on the official channels of Riot Games on Youtube and on Twitch TV. SporTV also broadcasts the duel. After having all of his online due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the tournament’s decision will take place in person, in a place not disclosed by Riot Games.

The CBLoL title is worth a prize of R $ 70,000 and a seat for the entry phase of the World of LoL 2020. The Worlds takes place between September 25th and October 31st in Shanghai, China. In total, there will be 22 organizations from 11 different competitions in the dispute.

PaiN Gaming had the best campaign in the points phase, with 14 wins and seven losses. The team maintained a very high level throughout the campaign, leading the leaderboard in much of the split. In the semifinal, paiN struggled, but eliminated Prodigy Esports 3-2. The lineup of Traditionals will come with Leonardo “Robo” Souza, Marcos “CarioK” Santos, Thiago “Tinowns” Sartori, Felipe “brTT” Gonçalves and André “esA” Yanagimachi in search of the organization’s third title.

INTZ, in turn, was second in the regular phase, with 12 wins and nine losses. The experienced line up experienced a drama in the 1st Split of CBLoL 2020, when it needed to compete in the Promotion Series against Team oNe, won 3-2. In the semifinal, INTZ defeated the current champion KaBuM! and triumphed 3-2. The lineup of the Intrepids will have Rodrigo “Tay” Panisa, Diogo “Shini” Rogê, Bruno “Envy” Farias, Micael “micaO” Rodrigues and Ygor “RedBert” Freitas to win the team’s fifth title and isolate itself as the biggest winner in the history of the CBLoL.



