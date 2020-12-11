How to watch The Fact Music Awards 2020?

2020 will be the last year for The Fact Music Awards (TMA). A number of performers have been confirmed to attend the awards event which will be held online this year, including BTS and TWICE.

TMA 2020 presents the concept of ‘on-tact’, combining the words ‘online’ and ‘untact’ which means there is no face-to-face event between fans and artists who appear at this event. Guided by SNSD’s Seohyun and Jo Hyun Moo, TMA 2020 can be watched online.

Following BTS and TWICE , a number of names confirmed to attend are Super Junior, NU’EST, GOT7, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO , (G) I-DLE, ITZY, IZ * ONE, Stray Kids, TXT, ATEEZ, CRAVITY, and Weeekly. As promised by JNC Media Group, the organizer of TMA 2020, this last stage will be something very special.

“In February this year, a second award ceremony is planned to be held at the Gosheok Sky Dome in Seoul. But due to COVID-19, all award shows are being held online. This will be TMA’s final year, so don’t miss the chance to watch it live for the last time.

The Fact Music Awards 2020 will bring you a different concert viewing experience and award ceremony. Large-scale cameras are supported by a capable sound system and advanced technology will be provided to bring high quality streaming for fans around the world, including Indonesia.

The Fact Music Awards 2020 or TMA 2020 will be held on Saturday. Tickets can now be purchased. For each ticket purchase, a link will be given to watch The Fact Music Awards 2020. One link can only be used to watch on one device.

The 2020 The Fact Music Awards will be held starting at 14.00 WIB for the Red Carpet event. Then the award presentation and a series of performances from the line-ups will begin at 16.00 WIB. To watch this show, you may have to download a special player application.

Here’s how you can watch the show from your region:



