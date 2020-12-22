How to watch the Christmas Lottery 2020 draw online

Tomorrow at 09:00 in the morning, one of those annual events that usually paralyze a country will take place. Because first thing tomorrow morning, Spain will be aware of something more than the news about the Coronavirus: it will be aware of the 2020 Christmas Lottery Draw, especially those who have a participation.

And, if for whatever reason you are not going to be at home to follow him and / or in front of a TV, we leave you several ways to watch his broadcast live via online or through an application:

RTVE.es

Spanish Television is in charge of broadcasting the Christmas draw live every year on TVE’s La1. But if we do not have a TV at hand, it is best to watch the event by streaming on its official website so as not to miss any detail. Or we can also discard the A la Carta app and follow the broadcast on the mobile.

The country

As with other events such as the 2016 American elections, the website of the newspaper El País has a dedicated section to watch the event live digitally.

In this link you have several ways to listen to the draw live, with the app of the Ser chain and also asking Alexa.

The Fat Christmas

The First Prize, popularly known as El Gordo, will distribute 4,000,000 euros to the series, the second prize will be 1,250,000 euros to the series, the third will distribute 500,000 euros to the series. The two fourth prizes will be 200,000 euros for the series and, finally, the eight fifth prizes, 60,000 euros for the series.

1st prize or the ‘Gordo’: 4,000,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,250,000 euros

3rd prize: 500,000 euros

4th prize: 2 prizes of 200,000 euros

5th prize: 8 prizes of 60,000 euros

Pedrea: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: 2 prizes of 20,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: 2 prizes of 12,500 euros

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: 2 prizes of 9,600 euros

Hundreds of 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Hundreds of the 4th prize: 198 prizes of 1,000 euros

With the last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Reimbursement: 9,999 prizes of 200 euros



