How to watch the PSG vs Man United live stream

PSG 0-1 Manchester United | Min. 23 | GOOOOOOOOL OF UNITED! Bruno Fernandes does not change the formula: jump and charge to the left of Keylor, who now bets on his right side and is deceived by the Portuguese.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 21 | THE KEYLOR LID !!! Bruno Fernandes does not take advantage of the opportunity and gives the ball to the Costa Rican goalkeeper, who launched himself towards his left side. Second consecutive penalty missed by the United captain … The referee indicates that the charge will be repeated, as Keylor went ahead.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 20 | THERE IS PENALTY IN FAVOR OF UNITED! Service for Martial, the Frenchman was going to receive from behind but is knocked down by Diallo, in a reckless play. There will be a maximum penalty for the visit.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 19 | Anthony Martial opens space between three defenders and takes a right that goes well off the mark. The first notice came from United.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 12 | THE ONE THAT JUST COVERED GEA! Corner kick for PSG, short charge and center that finds Kurzawa. The defender finishes off De Gea, who runs well and covers the first of the premises.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 11 | SAY MARÍA AVISA! The Argentine takes the ball on the edge of the area, faces and takes a left-footed shot that David de Gea sends to the corner kick.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 8 | United’s center to the right, the ball looks for Rashford but Diallo manages to cross. The defender was close to leaving the ball to his rival after a rebound.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 5 | Good individual play by Neymar. The Brazilian takes Fred out with a tunnel and is then knocked down without fail. The PSG figure stays on the pitch for several seconds.

PSG 0-0 Manchester United | Min. 1 | NOW PLAYING IN PARIS! Move the Manchester United team, which does not rush and begins the circulation of the ball.

13:57 hours | The two squads appear on the scene. First comes PSG, who today will wear their classic blue clothing; later Manchester United jumps, who wears white with black details. The UEFA Champions League anthem is playing!

13:50 hours | For Alex Telles it is a special meeting, as he will live his debut with Manchester United. The 27-year-old Brazilian side exPorto jumps as a starter on the left field. We will see how he fits in with his new companions.

#MUFC debuts don't come much bigger than this! A special night for Alex Telles ✨#UCL pic.twitter.com/GScZcg6h7k — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2020

13:40 hours | This was the warm-up of Manchester United, which seeks to link its second triumph after the victory in the Premier League last Saturday, when they beat Newcastle 4-1.

⏰ It's time to apply the finishing touches at the Parc des Princes 📍#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/DiaXPswF6V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2020

13:30 hours | Without a doubt one of the men to follow is Mbappé. The French attacker scored five goals in the last edition of the Champions League, all in the group stage, and now he wants to exceed his personal records. Will he be able to debut with a goal?

PSG vs Manchester United: confirmed lineups for today’s game

13:20 hours | The line-ups for this afternoon are ready! We start with PSG, which sends Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Alessandro Florenzi, Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Ángel Di María, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé to the field.

Visitors also have their XI defined: David de Gea at the bow; line of five on defense with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles; three in midfield with Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes; above are Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

🚨 Your #MUFC team news is locked in! 🔒 Here's our starting XI for matchday 1️⃣ of the 2020/21 #UCL 📋 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2020

PSG vs Manchester United: forecast for today’s game

13:10 hours | The PSG comes as favorite to the meeting, at the least bets. In Caliente MX the odds that the locals win is -175, while the English victory pays +450. Beyond the previous figures, PSG looks more solid, especially playing at home. The forecast is for a 3-0 Parisian victory.

The Paris Saint-Germain hosts Manchester United in a great match for Be welcome and welcome to the traditional minute by minute MARK course! My name is Alan Osornio and I will bring you all the actions from the Parque de los Príncipes, in activity on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League, within Group H. The match will begin at 2 PM (Central Mexico time).

The Parisian team begins a new path towards the dream of the Orejona, which was denied last season when they fell in the final against Bayern Munich. The English squad returns to the Champions League after a year of absence and the previous year they stayed in the semifinals of the Europa League.

The only antecedents between both teams were in the 2018/19 Champions League round of 16. The Red Devils lost the first leg match 0-2, but ended up qualifying by coming back with a 1-3 at the home of the French.



