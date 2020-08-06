How to watch the Champions League on TV and online

Games behind closed doors. Doctors and medical tests in duplicate, in triplicate. Aircraft and disinfected facilities. Directors and players traveling separately.

One hotel per team. No saunas, jacuzzis or common bathing areas. Disinfected balls. Teams that will enter the field not at the same time … The top sports medical operation in Europe will apply for the UEFA Champions League return this weekend.

And it is that with Atlético de Madrid, Atalanta, Leipzig and PSG already in the quarterfinals, it is time to decide the rest of the knockout stages, the same whose return matches were pending due to the Coronavirus crisis. Among them are top-level matches such as Manchester City – Real Madrid, which will meet tomorrow, Friday, August 7, and Barcelona Napoli on Saturday.

Since attendance at the stadium is excluded until the pandemic situation we live in improves and it is safe to attend, the only way to see the matches is by using the VOD platforms and authorized services.

And it is that football in Spain has not been free for a long time. In general, if you want to see LaLiga, the Champions League, etc., you have to hire one of the many packages that each online service operator offers, in which the matches come in a batch as part of the contract, or as an extra that is paid apart.

If you already have a subscription to Movistar, MiTele or any of these, you just have to wait for the competitions to return. But if not, this is what is worth watching football on TV in Spain right now:

Where there will be no open matches of the Champions

– On Gol TV

– In Telecinco and Cuatro, the Mediaset group will only play one UEFA Europa League match

Contract Champions at Mitele Plus

Contracting streaming football through Mediaset’s MiTele Plus platform is very comfortable, because the platform does not have permanence in any of its rates, so you can unsubscribe during the time that there are no competitions if you wish. The advantage of MiTele Plus is that it can be used as a complement if you already have an Internet contract with an operator.

If you want to see the Champions League, the Europa League and the First and Second Division matches, the official price rises from 2.5 euros a month from the normal plan to € 35 / month.

MiTele Plus Champions League Package – € 35 / month

This package includes all live and on-demand matches from

– The UEFA Champions League

– The UEFA Europa League

– UEFA Supercup

– MiTele Plus basic

Hire Champions at Orange / Jazztel

Both companies offer soccer as an optional addition that can be included in other more complete packages, with fiber and other services. In Orange and Jazztel soccer is optional, and it has a specific and limited price, but that means that you must contract it in a fiber optic package that includes Orange TV.

Orange

Orange TV Football Champions League Pack – € 15.95 / month

– Champions League

– Europa League

– Exclusive Orange Series channel



