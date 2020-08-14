How to watch the Champions League match

Barcelona and Bayern Munich face in today’s Champions League game (14). It is possible to watch the match online and live on Facebook of Esporte Interativo.

The sports channel will broadcast the game for free, starting at 14:50 this Friday, on the Facebook Watch video platform. The clash takes place in the quarterfinals of the European Champions League and takes place in Lisbon, Portugal. The match is scheduled to start at 16h and the winning team must wait for the result of the game between Manchester City and Lyon, which takes place next Saturday (15). It is worth mentioning that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decisions are happening in a single game and the first semifinal will be between RB Leipzig and PSG next Tuesday (18).

Next, see how to watch the Barcelona and Bayern Munich match in the UEFA Champions League live and online. You can set a reminder and be notified when the match starts. Facebook Watch can be accessed through the web version of the social network and the application for Android and iPhone phones (iOS). In addition, you can also download the app on your smart TV.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match live and online via computer

Step 1. Access Facebook on the PC and click on the search bar of the social network, in the upper left corner of the screen;

Step 2. Search for “Esporte Interativo” and press “Enter” on the computer keyboard to start the search or click on a corresponding search suggestion;

Step 3. Click on the channel page name to access its content;

Step 4. Click on the “Live” tab to view the next events broadcast on the page;

Step 5. Find the match description and click on the “Receive Reminder” button. That done, Facebook will send you an alert when Esporte Interativo starts the live broadcast.



