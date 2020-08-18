How to watch the Champions League match live?

RB Leipzig vs PSG face in today’s Champions League match (18). Watching the match live and online is possible through Facebook Watch, Facebook’s video platform. The broadcast is free and takes place on the website of the Esporte Interativo channel.

The teams face each other in the semifinals of the European Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal. The scheduled time for the game to start is at 4 pm, but the transmission on Facebook of Esporte Interativo begins at 2:20 pm. The winner goes to the grand final, next Sunday (23), and waits for the result of the match between Lyon and Bayern, on Wednesday (19), to find out who their opponent will be. Neymar’s team tries to make history, reaching its first UEFA Champions League final. The German team is also fighting for its first European champion title.

The game between PSG and RB Leipzig can be watched on the PC and on the Facebook app for Android phones and on the iPhone (iOS). There is the possibility to use the Facebook Watch app to follow the broadcast on a smart TV or Apple TV (fourth or fifth generation). Next, see how to watch the match between RasenBallsport Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain live and online, in the Champions League.

How to watch the RB Leipzig vs PSG match live and online via computer

Step 1. Open Facebook and click on the search bar in the upper left corner of the page;

Step 2. Type the name of the Interactive Sport channel and press the “Enter” button on your computer keyboard;

Step 3. Click on the channel description to access the full content of the page;

Step 4. Click on the “Live” tab to view the next live events from Esporte Interativo;

Step 5. Locate today’s match and click on the “Receive reminder” button. Once this is done, an alert will be sent to your account as soon as Esporte Interativo begins to broadcast the match.



