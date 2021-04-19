How to watch the Apple event this Tuesday

Apple will hold this Tuesday (20) the event “Spring Loaded”, which will be the stage of presentation for new products of the company, including tablets of the iPad line, according to speculation. If you are interested in following live, see here where the company will broadcast its presentation.

The Apple event starts at 2 pm, Brasília time, and will be broadcast live on the company’s YouTube channel, in English. You can follow the streaming in real time by clicking on the player below:

YouTube allows you to register a reminder to be notified as soon as the event starts. To do this, log in with your account on the platform and click on the “Set Reminder” button, which appears in the video player above.

The event will also be shown directly on the Apple website. The company transmits and saves its presentations on this page, which also has a system that allows you to create a reminder to be notified when streaming starts.

Anyone who owns an Apple TV device can also watch the event directly on television. The company has an event application that can be downloaded on the device, but it is also possible to put the broadcast on TV by streaming from the iPhone to the set-top box.

As in other company events, you can check all the news presented by Apple in Portuguese here at TecMundo. Visit our website during the live stream to check the news of all products revealed during the live streaming!