How to watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards live

Everything is ready to live another exciting ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards 2020, know the details of these music awards and discover how to watch the broadcast live.

This year has been historic for different areas of entertainment, even for music it has represented a huge challenge to stand up in moments as difficult as those that humanity is going through.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards ceremony will be held this October 14 at the famous Dolby Theater, located in the city of Los Angeles in the United States. Some artists who will be performing are: The boys of BTS, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande.

Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and RM of the Bangtan Boys are nominated in two categories, the company band Big Hit Entertainment competing for the awards of Top Social Artist and Top Duo / Group.

The singer Kelly Clarkson will be in charge of leading the event for the third time, she has guided the awards ceremony since 2018. The 2020 Billboard Awards promise to be a party full of colors, music and good presentations, do not miss the show and know everything you need to enjoy the show.

TIMETABLE TO SEE THE DELIVERY OF THE 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS.

October 14th.

6:00 PM Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

7:00 PM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Ecuador and Peru.

8:00 PM Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

9:00 PM Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil.

October 15th.

2:00 AM Spain.

Where to see the 2020 Billboard Music Awards? Some major cable television networks such as NBC and TNT will broadcast the event live, with instant translation into Spanish.

Still don’t know all the nominees for these awards? We invite you to visit: Meet the nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.



