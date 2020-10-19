How to watch the 2020/2021 Champions League on TV

With the Play-offs phase finished at the end of September, tomorrow, October 20, Day 1 of the 2020/2021 Champions League starts, with FC Barcelona playing in Group G against Ferencvaros. The Champions League can be seen in the comfort of your home, but the truth is that football in Spain is not free.

No football on MiTele Plus or Jazztel

In general, if you want to see LaLiga, the Champions League, etc., you have to hire one of the many packages that each online service operator offers, in which the matches come in a batch as part of the contract, or as an extra that is paid apart.

But the new edition of the Champions League 2020/2021 has already had its first two downgrades: MiTele Plus and Jazztel, which have lost the broadcasting rights of their matches. This means that they are now in the hands of two operators: Orange and Movistar +. Let’s see, it’s worth watching football on TV in Spain right now:

Hire Champions in Orange

Now alone and if Jazztel, Orange offers football as an optional add-on that can be included in other more complete packages, with fiber and other services. In Orange football is optional, and has a specific and limited price, but that means that you must hire it in a fiber optic package that includes Orange TV.

If you are an Orange customer

Pack Orange TV Football Champions League – € 13.2 / month

– Champions League

– Europa League

– Exclusive Orange Series channel

If you are not an Orange customer

In case you are not a customer, in this link you have 4 types of Orange Love Fiber + Mobile Rates, at the price of which you must add the Orange TV Soccer pack you choose in the case of the first 2. Or you can also choose to customize your Love rate.

Orange TV Love Original without limits – 79.95 euros (50% for 3 months)

– Football is not included in this pack, and you would have to add to the price the € 13.2 of the Champions League pack

Orange TV Love Extra without Limits – 84.95 euros (50% for 3 months)

– Football is not included in this pack, and you would have to add to the price the € 13.2 of the Champions League pack

Orange TV Love Total Unlimited -104.95 euros (50% for 3 months)

– LaLiga Santander

– LaLiga Smartbank

– UEFA champions league

– UEFA Europa League

Orange TV Love Total Unlimited 4 – 124.95 euros (50% for 3 months)

– LaLiga Santander

– LaLiga Smartbank

– UEFA champions league

– UEFA Europa League

– French and German League (except for matches offered by #Vamos)



