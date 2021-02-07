This year’s leg, which will be the 55th of the annual Super Bowl, will be held today at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. So how can you watch Super Bowl 2021, which hosts many events other than the game, from our country?

Watched by millions of viewers around the world every year, the American football league championship match Super Bowl will meet millions for the 55th time today. The annual giant organization features many events before, during and after the final match of the two champion candidate teams.

In the organization, which normally gathers hundreds of thousands of people, the tribunes will be full this year at a rate of 1/3 due to the coronavirus. However, the entire organization will be broadcast live live on different platforms as every year. So, how can I watch the Super Bowl this year’s round live in Turkey?

How to watch Super Bowl 2021?

The state of Florida will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, compare match, with Turkey 02 hours will begin at 30. The match will be broadcast live on S Sport and S Sport Plus channels, which can be accessed via D Smart, TV +, Tivibu, Cable TV and Vodafone TV. If you want to watch S Sport with satellite broadcast, just add the following frequency information to your satellite:

TP11-Frequency: 12188 MHz.

Polarization: Vertical (vertical)

DVB-S2-8PSK

Symbole rate: 27500 ksym / s

FEC: 5/6

What will we see in Super Bowl 2021?

There will be various events on the match day of the Super Bowl 2021 organization, like every year. Before the event, at 22:30, Miley Cyrus will participate in a show called “TikTok Tailgate” on TikTok. Miley Cyrus will give a special concert at the show dedicated to healthcare professionals to take place at the Super Bowl stadium.

At 23:00, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal will meet with football players and names such as Diplo, Nelly and Migos’ Quavo and Offset and will play various games. Shaq’s event can be viewed on his Facebook page or on SHAQbowl.com. The event will continue until 02:00 CET.

Pepsi, the main sponsor of the event, announced that the famous Canadian singer The Weeknd will perform in the half of the match, although there is no detailed explanation about the match schedule yet.

After the match is over, Tiffany Haddish will kick off a party featuring Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Luke Bryan and many more. The party can be watched on Verizon’s Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok accounts.