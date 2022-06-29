How to Watch Southern Charm Season 8

People who want to watch the 8th season of “Southern Charm” should know that there are several ways to enjoy the newest part of the series. As the gang returns to life in Charleston, fans are wondering where they will be able to see all the drama. Fortunately, the franchise can be viewed on different platforms, so fans don’t have to miss anything.

When the trailer for the 8th season of “Southern Charm” was released, fans were thrilled to see familiar faces. OG, such as Shep Rose, Whitney Sadler-Smith, his mother Patricia Altschul, Craig Conover and Catherine Dennis, agreed to return. Austin Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Naomi Olindo, Madison Lecroy, Olivia Flowers, Marcy Hobbs, Bread Ravenell, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and John Pringle will complete a fairly large cast. After its premiere in 2014, the show became a huge hit as cameras followed the life of Charleston, South Carolina’s high society.

Related: Southern Charm: Why Naomi’s Breakup with Metul Was Good for Her

As usual, fans can watch “Southern Charm” on Bravo Channel on Thursdays at 21:00. EASTERN STANDARD TIME. A new episode usually repeats an hour or two after the premiere, so fans will be able to see it at least twice on Thursday. Southern Charm also airs on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Fans will need to pay for a subscription, and if they do, they will be able to view any episodes or seasons they may have missed. Usually the newest issue of the series “Southern Charm” is available for viewing the next day. Bravo fans can also find the show on Sling, another streaming platform. On Sling, fans can watch any show live or watch episodes “on demand”.

The new season of “Southern Charm” has just begun, so fans have more than enough chances to be aware of events. Catherine returned with another Ravenel, but fortunately Thomas Ravenel is no longer there. Shep, Austin and Craig have problems with bromance, and they will even get into a physical fight closer to the middle of the season. Fans will finally get their crossover, as Paige DeSorbo from Summer House debuts.

However, fans decided to watch the 8th season of “Southern Charm”, one thing is for sure: they will be able to get enough of southern tea. Catherine has already talked to Naomi, so the two ladies are not on good terms. Also, it seems that Naomi has a few arguments with Venita. Regardless of whether fans are watching new episodes live or waiting to watch them with friends, the new season is worth watching.