How to Watch Pistol & Danny Boyle How Many Episodes

Thanks to the new project of the famous director Danny Boyle, dedicated to the legendary British punk band The Sex Pistols, many potential viewers want to learn how to watch Pistol. Formed in London in the 1970s, the Sex Pistols became the godfathers of the British punk scene and became well known for their insane stage shows and love of anarchic behavior. The Sex Pistols influenced the entire genre of punk music, and despite the fact that they caused a lot of controversy during their heyday, today they are mostly considered an innovative band that left its mark on pop culture.

The Sex Pistols’ most famous line-up consisted of singer Johnny Rotten, guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and perhaps the most infamous bassist Sid Vicious. Vicious became infamous for acts unrelated to his music, eventually being accused of murdering girlfriend Nancy Spanjen, although he died of a heroin overdose before being brought to trial. To be sure, the Sex Pistols story isn’t necessarily a happy one, although it’s definitely worthy of a musical biopic or, in this case, a TV show.

That’s what creator Craig Pearce and director Danny Boyle intend to do with Pistol, a miniseries based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Pistol looks at the ups and downs of the band from the perspective of Jones, who, as anyone who has read his book knows, includes some truly wild stories. Pistol consists of six episodes, and in the US it is broadcast exclusively on Hulu from May 31, 2022. Beyond the American bubble, Pistol is broadcast on Disney+ starting the same day.

Unlike how Hulu and Disney+ release most of their programs, the entire 6-episode mini-series “Gun” is released on the same day. This will allow users to overeat it if they so wish. This is a somewhat strange move at a time when Netflix, the inventor of rampant television, is considering abandoning this model. However, with Oscar-winning Boyle at the helm, “Pistol” will probably look pretty cinematic, so perhaps many will be able to enjoy it as one long movie.

Usually the family-owned Disney+ may seem like a strange home for Pistol, but its inclusion there makes sense if you remember that it is an FX production. Even if it’s hard to imagine Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck hanging out with Johnny Rotten, the FX cable network brand is one of many large conglomerates acquired as part of Disney’s 2019 purchase of Fox film and television assets, so Pistol is essentially Disney’s in-house product. Interestingly, however, Rotten (real name John Lydon) doesn’t actually support the Pistol and has filed a lawsuit to try to ban the use of Sex Pistols music in it. Fortunately for the interested viewers, he lost this battle.