How to watch Philadelphia Wings in New York Riptide: live stream, TV channel, start time

After losing to the league-leading Bandits in their last home game of the season, the Philadelphia Wings (6-8) hit the road to face the New York Riptide (4-8) on Saturday.

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings in New York Riptide Today:

Game date: April 2, 2022

Game time: 20:00. ET

TV: MSG2

Buffalo extended its league-best seven-game winning streak with a 17-12 victory over the Wings on Thursday night. However, Philadelphia was missing leading scorer Ben McIntosh and forward Matt Rambo, both of whom were missed late by head coach Paul Day.

The Wings will now seek to recover from a loss to Buffalo against Bystrina, who have won two games in a row. In their last competition, New York defeated the Albany FireWolves by a score of 15-6. Riptide forward Callum Crawford led the way with four goals and three assists, becoming the eighth player in NLL history to make 700 career assists. Rookie Jeff Titus added three more goals, continuing to fight for the title of NLL Rookie of the Year.

With only five weeks left until the end of the regular season, the Wings and Riptide must gain strength to reach the NLL playoffs.