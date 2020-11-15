How to watch NASA and SpaceX Crew-1 launch live

SpaceX will make history this Sunday in the first official launch of a NASA crew to the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s Crew-1 spacecraft will make its historic launch this Sunday, November 15, at 7:27 a.m., Cape Canaveral time, Florida.

Although SpaceX has already launched an astronaut mission into space, on that occasion it was a test, so today’s will mark the first official launch of a NASA crew and Somagnews tells you how to see it live.

This will be the second launch to take astronauts into space and to the International Space Station from US soil since the space shuttle fleet retired.

The Crew Dragon capsule will lift off at 7:27 p.m., assuming the weather holds, atop a Falcon 9 rocket, and will carry an additional astronaut to the Russian Soyuz three-person standard.

That mission was necessary for the spacecraft to receive certification from NASA to take the crew into orbit, to the ISS, and a day later.

On that first test flight, the capsule remained attached to the ISS for 63 days after carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board.

At the end of that stay, he returned to Earth, splashing successfully in the Gulf of Mexico in August. The capsule that will go into space today is called Resilience.

500 thousand people will see the launch of SpaceX

The launch facility where the spacecraft will be launched is located in Brevard County, and up to 500,000 people are expected to watch the launch in person.

Participating Crew-1 astronauts are Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins (NASA), Pilot Victor Glover (NASA), Mission Specialist Shannon Walker (NASA), and Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi (Agency for Aerospace Exploration). from Japan).

NASA hasn’t deterred people from showing up to watch the launch, but has encouraged them to wear masks and social distancing. Once launched, the astronauts will spend 27 hours traveling to the ISS.

You can watch the Crew-1 launch live on Nasa Television. You can tune in on the website at 6:27 p.m. Central Mexico.

The launch was initially scheduled for Saturday, and the trip to the space station would have been shorter if the launch had been added as initially planned.

SpaceX will retrieve the reusable booster with the intention of using it on the Crew-2 mission next spring.



