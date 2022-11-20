How to Watch KSI vs Dillon Denis MF & DAWN: Event Series 004

YouTube star KSI is back in the ring again, where he will meet with MMA star Dillon Denis. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know.

After his impressive “2 fights in 1 night” event, in which Swarmz and Pineda were easily defeated, KSI is staring intently at his next opponent as he prepares for a fight with Jake Paul next year.

Although he had many potential opponents with whom he could dance, he would be competing with Dillon Denis —and the rivalry between them is certainly heating up.

Everything you need to know about the MF & DAZN Series 004 boxing event, starting from the place and time of the start and ending with the battle map.

When will KSI’s boxing match against Dillon Denis take place?

The Series 004 card is expected to be launched at 19:00 GMT/14:00 Eastern time on Saturday, January 14, at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The main event is expected to kick off at approximately 22:00 GMT/17:00 Eastern time, which will give plenty of room for some exciting fights on the undercard.

The full battle map has not been announced yet, but obviously we expect a lot of YouTubers, ticktockers and other influencers to take part in it.

🔥 This about to be 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐄! @KSI will take on @dillondanis at the OVO Arena, Wembley, on January 14th, live on DAZN PPV 🧨#KSIDanis | January 14th | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ueHxUCKxuf — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 20, 2022

Where to watch KSI vs Dillon Denis

KSI vs Dillon Denis will be available live on DAZN. Fans can watch the main event and the undercards through the platform’s monthly subscription, rather than the standard one-time pay-per-view.

A DAZN subscription will cost you $19.99 / £7.99. You will also be able to view a full list of content on several sports that is already available on the streaming service.

We will definitely keep you updated as more details about the fight are expected to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the Series 004 tournament.