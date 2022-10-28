How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Broadcast, fight card and more

Jake Paul‘s biggest fight against Brazilian MMA star Anderson Silva is coming soon. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

This will be his first fight in 2022; Initially, Paul was supposed to fight Tommy Fury on August 6, but due to travel problems, the British boxer could not get to America, and weight problems with the replacement of Hasim Rahman Jr. led to the fact that the fight was canceled forever.

Fortunately, Paul was able to score a goal in the match of his life, announcing a duel with Anderson Silva, which will take place in October this year.

AMANDA WESCOTT / SHOWTIME

Jake Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley in 2021 was the last match for the “Difficult Child”.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will meet on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The event will start at 21:00 Eastern Standard Time | 18:00 Pacific Standard Time | 2:00 Moscow time.

This match will take place almost three months after his previously scheduled fight on August 6, which was eventually canceled.

Fans can watch the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight via Showtime on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

The fight will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

At the time of writing, fans could purchase a pay-per-view on Showtime for $59.99. Fans can buy PPV right now.

Paul’s full battle card against Silva includes four other major fights. Silva and Paul are set to weigh in under a contract of 187 pounds for the main event.

MAIN EVENT: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Silva vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Leveon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Warshawski

My most difficult test. I respect the legend, but it must be destroyed. @MostVpromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, Arizona @GilaRiverArena SAT on October 29 live on Showtime PPV @ShowtimeBoxing Meu teste mais difícil ainda. Eu respeito a lenda, mas ele deve ser exterminado. pic.twitter.com/en6qerCQ4B

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

Is Paul’s fight against Silva still going on?

Jake Paul almost canceled his fight with Anderson Silva due to concerns about Silva’s condition before the fight. It would be Paul’s third cancelled fight in a row. However, the Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission allowed Silva to fight after additional medical examinations.

Concerns arose when Silva “misspoke” during an interview in which he said that his sparring partner knocked him out twice. Fortunately, additional medical examinations showed that Silva is combat-ready. The fighters are also in weight, which means that the fight will continue according to the schedule.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are gaining weight. This one is official. #Polsilva pic.twitter.com/3QABVyPIHo

— Mark Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 28, 2022

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: The Story

Longtime fans of Jake Paul know that this fight against Anderson Silva has been waiting for a long time.

Silva himself has expressed admiration for both Paul brothers in the past, saying the bombastic YouTube duo “changed” combat sports, and said he “respects” both influencers.

Although Jake was suspicious of the Spider fight, he has since changed his position and is now finally ready to fight the Brazilian fighter in one of the biggest boxing tournaments on YouTube since Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather last year.

