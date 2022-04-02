How to watch Houston Dynamo on Inter Miami: live broadcast, TV channel, start time

On Saturday evening at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, the winless team of Inter Miami (0-1-3) hosts Houston Dynamo (1-2-1). Dynamo has a two-match scoring streak.

How to watch Houston Dynamo at Inter Miami today:

Game date: April 2, 2022

Game time: 20:00. ET

Television: CBS (WFOR-TV – Miami, Florida)

In their last game, Dynamo forward Tyler Pasher scored a tie goal in the 90th minute after a costly mistake by Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough, which led to a 1-1 draw. Pasher was on a mini-breakaway and was well outside the 18-yard penalty area when Yarbrough stepped away from his line. to challenge Pasher, who easily dodged the goalkeeper and hit the ball into an open goal.

As for Miami, Brandon Vasquez and Cincinnati recorded a home streak of eight defeats, winning 3-1 over Inter Miami in the last match. After Gonzalo Higuain brought Miami to the score with a penalty in the 30th minute, Vasquez put an end to the game by scoring a goal in the 82nd minute.

Miami will be aiming for its first win of the 2022 MLS campaign when it hosts Houston on Saturday.