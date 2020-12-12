More and more things are the characteristics that influence the world of image and sound. A few years ago the whole world was dazed by the arrival of a high-quality format called 4K, something accessible to many more people today. The tests for the 8K have already begun, I include already there are televisions capable of reproducing this format, but there is one thing that is also making its way. We are talking about high dynamic range or HDR, a feature that can already be selected to improve the viewing of the live shows you see on YouTube.

How to watch HDR content on YouTube

The first thing to understand is the basic concept of what HDR is. The first thing is that it is not a type of resolution, but rather a characteristic that improves the image and its quality at the exposure level. In practice, it means that a camera is capable of taking several shots with several exposures to generate a single one in which all the elements are well defined. In a photograph it is something simple, but this function is also present in video cameras.

You may have viewed content on your TV or smartphone with this feature, if they are supported. If this is the case, we have good news for you since you will be able to see HDR content on YouTube live streams. Whenever this option is enabled, it will appear in the part of the options with a ‘HDR’ badge. Then you can activate it and you will see the difference.

What does it take to watch YouTube in HDR?

This is the million dollar question and it is not only up to you as a content consumer. For your part, you only need a television, monitor or smartphone compatible with HDR viewing technology. If you do not know if your device supports this technology, take a look at the characteristics of your device to verify it, otherwise you will see the content as usual.

On the part of the content creator, a camera compatible with this option is also required, as well as software that encodes the image at the time of broadcast. This is an additional process with which you will surely gain more quality in your broadcasts while attracting more people. So you can see the content of YouTube live in HDR.



