How to watch Harry Potter movies in streaming mode

There are several film franchises that are as popular as the Harry Potter films, and even fewer that have as many titles as a film based on J. R.R. Tolkien. Rowling’s favorite fantasy novels. However, sometimes tracking all eight major films plus three Fantastic Beasts films can be a long and difficult task. Well, don’t worry, fellow Muggles, as we’ve put together a brief but fairly complete overview of how you can watch all 11 movies in one place.

So, grab your wand, broom, and book of spells and potions, because we’re about to embark on an admittedly stressful journey that will show us where and how to watch Harry Potter movies streaming…

Where are the Harry Potter films broadcast?

If you’re trying to watch all eight Harry Potter movies streaming, you’re in for some good news, as the entire movie franchise is currently available on not one, but two different platforms. This means that anyone with a subscription to HBO Max or access to Peacock Premium can watch Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) transform from a little boy living under the stairs into a hero of the wizarding world in one place. And if you want to take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Severus Snape’s biggest and best moments, you can do it too.…

Those who want to rent or own digital copies of the Harry Potter films when the titles are eventually no longer available are in luck because you can rent or buy all eight films on services like Amazon.

Where are the films “Fantastic Beasts” broadcast?

If you’re trying to catch a broadcast of Fantastic Beasts movies, you’re in for a treat, because all three epic fantasy movies are broadcast on HBO Max. But, unlike the Harry Potter films, these titles are not available on Peacock. And while we’re waiting to see what happens next in the series, it’s time to take a look at the films released so far.

Well, these films should certainly take you to the halls of Hogwarts, either for the first time in a long time, or for the first time at all. And if you’re looking for even more fun from the wizarding world, there are always new Harry Potter books worth reading.