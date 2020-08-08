How to watch FC Barcelona – Napoli in Champions online

It was just at the end of February when we told you how to watch online the first leg of the Eighth Finals of the Champions League, arguing that “the return matches will be played in the imminent March.” A month of March that brought us a global pandemic from which the world has not yet emerged. But you have to get going, and little by little, under intensive security measures and measures, sports competitions are coming back. Among them football.

Manchester City – Real Madrid on mobile and online

With several European leagues playing again, it was a matter of time before the main competition of the old continent, the Champions League, returned. And he did it yesterday with Manchester City – Real Madrid together with Juventus – Lyon. But the competition continues, and on Saturday night today we have FC Barcelona – Napoli and Bayern – Chelsea.

Watch both games at the same time

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune into a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the beginning even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa. The trick to watch both games at the same time? Well, if you are at home or next to a TV with Movistar +, you can watch one of the meetings on TV and tune in to the other on your smartphone or tablet with the app.

The reproduction will be simultaneous and there will be no problem in seeing them at the same time, putting FC Barcelona – Napoli on Dial 50, and Bayern – Chelsea on Dial 51. Here is the app on Android and iOS so that you can access to the game of matches if you are not at home.



