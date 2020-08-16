How to watch Europa League online and on mobile

Four are the Spanish clubs in the two top European competitions that we had. Real Madrid, Atlético and FC Barcelona in the Champions League, and Sevilla FC in the Europa League. The first three have already had to go home, and this year the Champions League cup will not go to Spain. But we still have Sevilla tonight against Manchester United, a Sevilla ‘on fire’ in this Europa League without a doubt.

And it is that Sevilla is one step away from returning to a final of the Europa League. Lopetegui’s team has been very solid during the final phase of the competition. In front you will have a Manchester United that has had a very good season after confinement. Who will win the pass to the very final?

Sevilla FC – Manchester United on mobile and online

Through Movistar +

If you are subscribed to Movistar + and you are not at home, you can always watch the matches of these days through the operator’s official app, which allows you to view its content on demand and live on your mobile and tablet. Just download the application, enter your start data and immediately you will have access to the games, also with Aura, an assistant that you can use with voice or text commands to consult the programming, see new content or tune in to a channel.

The application allows things like watching the games from the start even if you have arrived late, controlling the live broadcast; start watching the game at home and continue on your mobile if you have to go out, or vice versa. If you watch it on TV, the Sevilla FC – Manchester United match will be broadcast on Dial 50. Here is the app on Android and iOS so that you can access the match if you are not at home.

By Orange and mitelePLUS

Being broadcast by Movistar LaLiga, it means that you can also watch the match on other services that have the same channel, such as OrangeTV (on dial 114) or Mediaset’s mitelePLUS.



