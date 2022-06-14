How to watch “Downton Abbey”: a new era in streaming — and the special bonuses that fans will receive for going along this route

Just as the first film “Downton Abbey” became a cinematic event after its appearance in theaters, the release of “New Era” this year was something that fans of the series could not wait for. Whether you’ve enjoyed this latest Downton adventure or waited patiently to watch it from the comfort of your own home, good news has just arrived on the horizon. If you are not yet a Peacock Premium subscriber, it’s time to think about becoming one, as “Downton Abbey: A New Era” is about to appear in the Peacock streaming library, and some special bonuses are included in this library.

How to Watch “Downton Abbey”: A new era of streaming

At the moment, fans who want to watch “Downton Abbey: A New Era” in streaming mode can do so with a digital PVOD rental. However, it’s usually in the $19.99 price range for a 48-hour rental, which is why the news that Peacock will be streaming a sequel that the public will love starting on June 24 is so exciting.

To clarify: “New Era” will be available to subscribers of paid Peacock levels, and not the “free with ads” option. So if you want to enjoy the moments of the “Downton” sequel filled with joy, tears and lobsters, you need to move on.

This makes sense, since the platform owned by NBC-Universal is currently the exclusive home for everything related to “Downton Abbey.” Currently, all six seasons of the ITV television series are available for viewing, as well as the 2019 film “Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture”. If you wanted to do research to evaluate how Julian Fellowes enhanced some of the Downton characters in the “New Era”, this is enough to achieve the goal. Of course, two new special bonuses have now been added to Peacock, which will help you even more in this regard.

Special “Downton Abbey” Bonuses that Fans can currently get on Peacock

If you are really a devoted fan of the cult saga of Julian Fellowes, you will be pleased to know that the special series “Manners of Downton Abbey” is now being broadcast on Peacock. Going into the historical details of the era that made Julian Fellowes’ iconic series what it is today, these additional details are perfect for understanding what to expect when watching “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

This brings us to the next bonus that has been added to the Peacock library: a 24-hour streaming feed, which, of course, does not broadcast anything except episodes of “Downton Abbey”. If you’ve seen the whole show so many times that you could just turn it on in the background when doing household chores or working, then this option will undoubtedly appeal to those who simply can’t get enough of Crowley in the series. their lives. This is the perfect workout to explore how “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ends, as the usual combination of raucous laughter, bittersweet tears and tender romance is best represented in random episodes of the series that started it all.

After a theatrical run during which “Downton Abbey: A New Era” performed well in theaters, even against “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” it’s time for a new wave of fans to experience the excitement. The next chapter in the history of the Downton Estate will be available on Peacock Premium from June 24, and the home video will be released on July 5. Fans of polite drama and comedy will not have to look further than our guide to movie releases of 2022 to find their next round of fun.