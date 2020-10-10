How to watch BTS Map Of The Soul ON: E concert online

BTS prepared an amazing show for their fans around the world, you can enjoy Map Of The Soul ON: E online concert and digital exhibition. Find out about the show times and how to watch the live broadcast.

The idols of Big Hit Entertainment can’t wait any longer to meet with their fans, so they planned an event that all ARMY can enjoy no matter where they are. Map Of The Soul ON: E is an online concert that the guys from BTS will give in a few hours, but they also created an exhibition for their most loyal fans.

This is a very special show that will take place over two consecutive days. At this event, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, and RM will perform musical performances of the highest level that allow them to reconnect with their fans.

BTS’s biggest hits like Dynamite and ON will be part of the concert, but there will also be big surprises that no ARMY will want to miss.

Keep reading and find out everything you need to know to join in the excitement of this K-Pop event, as we will explain the details about the broadcast and various alternatives to see your favorite singers.

WHEN WILL THE CONCERT BROADCAST?

It is important that you take into account the schedule that corresponds to you according to the geographical area where you are. Unlike other shows that have been done before, each day has a different schedule, so pay close attention so there is no confusion.

October 10th

3:00 AM Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua.

4:00 AM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador.

5:00 AM Bolivia, Venezuela, Flag of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba.

6:00 AM Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile.

11:00 AM Spain

October 11th

12:00 AM Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua.

1:00 AM Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Ecuador.

2:00 AM Bolivia, Venezuela, Flag of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba.

3:00 AM Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile.

8:00 AM Spain

WHERE CAN I SEE BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E?

The concerts will be broadcast through Weverse, which is why to enjoy them you must create an account on said social network. In addition, you will have to acquire a ticket on this platform that gives you access to the content that the idol group and Big Hit Entertainment have programmed.

You can purchase passes for one or both days of the concert and the exhibition, but you can also opt for just one of these benefits.

Prices range from $ 13 to $ 86, that is, from approximately 300 to 1800 pesos.

OTHER ALTERNATIVES TO ENJOY THE SHOW

We know that not all BTS fans can access this event, therefore, the followers of the idol group will provide some links to share the concert.

An alternative is to request the link to your email through a page that we share with you right away. At the moment we share that one option with you, but if you return to this site when the concert is about to start, you will find other easily accessible pages to enjoy Map Of The Soul ON: E.



