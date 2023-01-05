How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release: Wednesday, February 1.

Streaming service: Disney+.

Best Offer: Disney+ package starting from $9.99 per month (US only).

Watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: synopsis

Wakanda Forever, Marvel’s long-awaited 2018 sequel to Black Panther, is finally getting its official streaming release date. Coming to Disney+ on February 1, we will explain below how to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” online with a plan that suits you.

Based on the Marvel comic book of the same name, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” inevitably went in a direction different from its original plans, due to the demise of Chadwick Bozeman, who played T’Challa, the king of Wakanda.

Thus, in its sequel, we see the inhabitants of Wakanda and its queen, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), struggling with pressure from other nations to give up their vibranium — the same element that was used to create the Black Panther costume and Captain America’s shield. . All the while trying to pave a new path and build international relations with countries such as the United States and other countries.

Having received high praise from Cinema Blend, Wakanda Forever is nearing the end of the fourth phase of the MCU. Make sure you don’t miss his appearance on Disney+ with all the details on how to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” below.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will receive its official streaming release (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, February 1, joining the rest of the Marvel cinematic universe on Disney+.

New arrivals to the platform usually arrive at 00:01 Pacific Time / 3:00 Eastern Time/8:00 GMT worldwide, so we expect there to be a similar time period for the second Black Panther movie.

If you are not already subscribed to Disney+, you can choose a monthly rate of 10.99 USD / 7.99 GBP / 11.99 Canadian dollars / 8.99 Euros / 11.99 Australian dollars (opens in a new tab). If you are in the US, you pay for an ad-free plan. You can also subscribe to ads and pay for a cheaper plan for $7.99 per month.

In addition, you can save up to 16% by paying 109.99 US dollars / 79.90 pounds / 119.99 Canadian dollars / 89.90 euros / 119.99 Australian dollars for a year in advance.

WATCH BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER ONLINE WITH THE DISNEY+ SET

Those in the US can get even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney+ package plan. By combining Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ into one subscription (opens in a new tab), even more packages are now available depending on what exactly you want to watch.

Disney+ Package: from $9.99 per month.

The best way to get Disney+ is with the Disney+ package, which adds Hulu and ESPN+ as part of a single monthly subscription. For just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney+, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+, saving a total of $16 if you subscribe separately. To get rid of ads completely, you can remove ads on Hulu and pay $19.99 per month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney+ and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Cinema Blend Thoughts:

In our review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we awarded the Marvel blockbuster a 4.5/5 star rating. Eric Eisenberg wrote:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is not a typical Marvel blockbuster with [respectively] a dark atmosphere and a political plot […] It is a complex and powerful cinematic expression of mourning, which is absolutely beautiful in its design and has an ensemble cast. it performs brilliantly as a collective.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast