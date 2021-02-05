How to watch Betis – Athletic online in the Copa del Rey

We are nowhere near the Semifinals of the Copa del Rey, which indicates that we are already seeing the end of the competition. At the moment we have 3 of the 4 teams that will qualify – the last of them Barça yesterday against Granada, in one of those games that have simply already become part of the history of the Copa del Rey. But there is still one left.

The last one, Real Betis – Athletic Club, will be played in the Seville fiefdom, which will be held today at 9:00 p.m. at Benito Villamarín. Who will go to the semifinals, the Andalusian club or the Basques? We don’t know that, but what we can tell you is how to watch it online on the Internet.

See the Copa del Rey by DAZN

The video platform called ‘the Netflix of sports’ has acquired the rights to the Copa del Rey, and to watch it away from home on your mobile or tablet you can use its application:

Dazn is compatible with the following Smart TVs, so if the brand of your TV is among them, so you can know if the model you have is compatible and download the DAZN app:

Apple tv

Android TV

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

Philips

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Hisense TV

In this link we leave you the tutorial to create an account in DAZN according to the brand of the TV and / or operating system that it uses.