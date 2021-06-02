How to watch and follow E3 2021 online: online portal

E3 2021: We tell you all the methods to follow all the information, conferences, broadcasts and announcements of the expected E3 2021 live online. E3 2021 is just around the corner. After a blank year due to COVID-19, the most massive and important annual event in the video game sector will reopen its doors from June 12 to 15; although the situation prevents it from being carried out in person. The fair will be digital, online, so that we can follow everything from home thanks to the infrastructure that the organization is preparing. We tell you how to watch and follow E3 2021 live on the internet; including conferences and official broadcasts of the companies.

E3 2021, June 12-15: How to follow it on the Internet

Following E3 2021 through the Internet, whether from a mobile device, a computer, tablet or your Smart TV, is really simple. To begin with, because a web application has been enabled to have access to everything that is happening from June 12 to June 15. The application has been created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies LTD and Revyrie. And yes, everything is free.

“From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we decided to focus on providing an interactive experience for fans around the world that goes beyond the typical streaming broadcast,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and Advisor. ESA delegate.

Other more traditional and equally valid methods are the official Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels of E3, where all the information will be offered up to the minute. Of course, also on MeriStation, with news, trailers, live broadcasts through YouTube and more. We will offer you a calendar in the form of an image as soon as we have all the conferences confirmed. At the moment, these are the confirmed broadcasts for E3 2021.