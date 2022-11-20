How to Watch 7 Liverpool Representatives at the World Cup on TV

Liverpool have seven representatives at this year’s World Cup, and none of them will meet before the playoffs, if at all. Here’s how to watch them in action.

Liverpool have seven players in Qatar, they are seventh in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that each of them will return without injury.

The seven reds are divided into five different groups: Alisson and Fabinho represent Brazil, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are selected for England, Ibrahima Konate with the owners of France, Virgil van Dijk captain of the Netherlands and Darwin Nunez from Uruguay.

This is undoubtedly one of the smallest groups of World Cup representatives for the Reds, and this is how you can watch their actions in the group stage.

Fixtures and TV information

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

– Iran, Group B – Monday, Nov 21, 1pm – BBC One

– USA, Group B – Friday, Nov 25, 7pm – ITV1

– Wales, Group B – Tuesday, Nov 29, 7pm – BBC One

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

– Serbia, Group G – Thursday, Nov 24, 7pm – BBC One

– Switzerland, Group G – Monday, Nov 28, 4pm – ITV1

– Cameroon, Group G – Friday, Dec 2, 7pm – ITV

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

– Senegal, Group A – Monday, Nov 21, 4pm – ITV1

– Ecuador, Group A – Friday, Nov 25, 4pm – ITV1

– Qatar, Group A – Tuesday, Nov 29, 3pm – ITV

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

– South Korea, Group H – Thursday, Nov 24, 1pm – BBC One

– Portugal, Group H – Monday, Nov 28, 7pm – ITV1

– Ghana, Group H – Friday, Dec 2, 3pm – BBC One

Ibrahima Konate (France)

– Australia, Group D – Tuesday, Nov 22, 7pm – BBC One

– Denmark, Group D – Saturday, Nov 26, 4pm – ITV1

– Tunisia, Group D – Wednesday, Nov 30, 3pm – BBC One

*All times UK

Viewers from the UK and USA

In the UK, every World Cup game is broadcast either on the BBC, which you can stream live on the BBC iPlayer, or on ITV, which you can stream live on the ITV Hub.

In the USA, the World Cup is broadcast live on Telemundo and NBC Universal, which are available for live streaming here.