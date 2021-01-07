How to vote for TOTY: Team of the Year in FUT FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 begins its campaign to choose the Team of the Year. Learn how to vote for your ideal eleven among the 70 nominated footballers. Choose yours.

The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is a reality. EA Sports begins 2021 by providing a golden opportunity to its community: to be able to choose the most outstanding of the last 12 months. While we already know the nominees, in this piece we focus on how you can vote to make your choice count in the final count.

FIFA 21: how to vote for the team of the year

You will have the opportunity to choose your ideal eleven from a selection of 70 footballers. The line-up is based on a traditional 4-3-3: don’t worry, that’s normal. You do not have to take into account the exact positions of the players, but you will have to choose which are the predominant in each area of ​​the team.

We leave you the steps outlined below:

Enter this link.

Eleven squares will appear on a playing field. If you look at the bottom, you have the four areas next to the option cards. Remember that you must choose based on the players they give you.

Hold down the left mouse click on a player and drag it to his position. When you complete one area you will automatically move on to the next. Choose your ideal eleven.

Do you already have your team? Agree. Now click on the box “I accept EA’s terms and conditions.

Click on send vote.

Once you submit your vote, the page will automatically launch you to the summary of your choice. You will be able to download an image of the eleven that you have formed, both landscape and vertical. You do not need to register on the web, or anything like that. Simply fill out and submit. Your vote will have counted.

Voting will remain open from today, January 7, until next January 18 at 23:59 CET. From there we will have to wait for the results and their subsequent appearance in the FUT packs.