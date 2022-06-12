How to view saved passwords in Google Chrome (Android, iPhone and Internet)

Keeping track of multiple passwords can be almost impossible, but Google Chrome’s built-in password manager eliminates this difficult task. Upon activation, every time a user registers on a website, a dialog box will appear asking if they want to save a password for that site. If they decide to do this, the next time they want to log in to the site, Chrome browser will automatically provide the saved login credentials.

Saved Google Chrome passwords are linked to the user’s Google account and can be synced with any device associated with that account. In addition to saving user login data, Google will also warn users if their saved password has been compromised, possibly due to a data leak. Another function of the password manager is a password generator that helps users create strong passwords.

Google allows users to view saved passwords if necessary. Users can decide to delete or change the saved password or even share their saved passwords. To check your saved passwords in the Chrome desktop browser, click the overflow button (three dots in the upper right corner) and select Settings. The settings menu should have an overflow button on the left. Click on it, select “Autofill”, and then select “Passwords”. The page with all saved sites and the corresponding login details should be visible, although the passwords themselves will be hidden. Users can click the eye icon to make passwords visible, or three buttons in front of each one to copy, change, or delete login details.

View saved passwords on Android and iOS

Viewing saved passwords in the Chrome app for Android is also easy. First open the browser and click the overflow button — select “Settings” and then “Passwords”. Click “Check passwords”. A page with saved passwords will open. Users can then click on the saved site to view its login credentials. As in the desktop version, it will ask for authentication (Gmail account password or biometric authentication) before the saved password becomes visible.

iOS or iPadOS users can also view saved passwords in the Chrome browser mobile app on their phone or tablet. First open the app and tap the three dots in the lower right corner of the screen. Then select “Settings” and then click “Passwords”. The page containing the saved login data should become visible. Although using the Chrome password Manager is quite useful, not everyone may want to use it. For those who fall into this category, there is an option to disable this feature.