TikToker users experiment with a set of voice filters available in the app, and their videos go viral. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use voice filters in TikTok.

The TikTok short video platform is becoming increasingly popular, and a constant stream of new content is being uploaded to the platform.

Users can experiment with a huge range of different editing tools in the app, including a selection of voice filters that change the sound of your voice, such as “Echo”, “Megaphone” and “Robot”.

In October 2022, some users reported that they had gained access to new voice filters, which made their voice sound as if it was coming from a completely different person.

Videos using these filters collect hundreds of thousands of likes. If you want to try these popular filters on yourself, here’s everything you need to know about them.

How to get voice filters on TikTok

Although a number of different voice filters are available on TikTok, it seems that not everyone has access to the new “people” voice filters added in October.

Make sure your app is updated, but if filters are still unavailable after trying, you may have to wait until filters become available in your region or on your device.

To use filters, do the following:

Open TikTok.

Click on the plus button to open the camera.

Record the video where you are speaking, then click on the check mark.

Tap on the three dots on the side of the screen, and then go to “Edit Audio”.

Scroll to view the various voice effects. Filters that sound like other people’s voices are “Deep” and “Jessie”.

Tap the effect to apply it, then tap Save.