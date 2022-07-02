How to Use Visual Search in iOS 15 to Identify Plants and Plants Pets

Some iPhone models with iOS 15 or later can identify plants and animals thanks to an impressive demonstration of Apple’s Visual Lookup feature, which allows users to learn more about famous landmarks, works of art, plants, flowers and pets. This feature was introduced along with Live Text as part of the iOS 15 release, which focused on increasing the number of photo actions using smart features on the device. Due to the fact that computing resources are required on the iPhone, it is logical that only certain iPhone models can use this feature. By keeping as much computing as possible on the device, Apple can protect the privacy of users by completely excluding them from the company’s servers.

The Live Text and Visual Lookup functions scan objects in a photo saved in the camera roll of the device. Their functions are different. While Visual Lookup is designed to provide information about an item—perhaps to identify it or add additional background information—Live Text extracts data from a photo. Users can view the text in a Live Text compatible image, which is most likely to be found on prominent signage or captured documents. Live Text can be copied, searched online, or shared with other people and apps. But for unidentifiable plants and animals in the photo, Visual Lookup can fill in the gaps and add more information about the flora and fauna captured on the iPhone.

New features and ways to use them

To see if there are elements in a photo that can be detected by visual search, open it in full-screen mode in the Photos app. Each photo saved in the Photos app will have an “I” button located at the bottom of the screen when it is open. However, when there are elements in the photo that can be detected by visual search, the “i” button will be partially covered by two icons with a floating asterisk. Tap this icon to display information about the photo, which offers the option to add a caption and can display information about the lens used to take the photo. For example, when a plant or animal is detected, “Search — plant” or “Search — animal” will be displayed right under the title bar. Tap these buttons to bring up Siri results related to items, including the name of a plant or animal, photos, scientific name, and other information.

Although the current Visual Lookup features are available in iOS 15 versions, it is planned that they will receive improvements as part of the upcoming iOS 16 release in the fall. In the new version of Visual Lookup, users can copy and paste the photo theme for use in other applications. You can also drag a photo object to other applications, such as a message box or a document. In beta versions of iOS 16, the implementation works well, but sometimes it skips part of the object in the cutout. This feature is likely to be improved as iOS 16 continues to be developed, and a public release is expected in the fall of 2022.