How to use the zoom option on your Mac screen

You may not know it, but on your Mac you have a function to expand what appears on the screen. This function is the typical zoom on a part of the display that you want to see in more detail, which has nothing to do with enlarging or reducing the content of an application. As if it were the magnifying glass of Windows 10. If you want to know how to use it, follow the steps below.

How to zoom your Mac screen

Apple computers are very powerful machines designed for productivity and creativity tasks. In recent years they have shown that they can get into the field of video games providing a good performance in many demanding titles. But we are going to stay with the classic work options of a signature device, with more than enough power to move from very high resolution videos with ease to the most elaborate design.

For these applications that require detail and you need to see more than what the computer’s zoom offers, we will tell you how you can use the zoom option on your Mac. It is a simple task, but we will not only tell you how to execute it, but also how it is It is possible to configure it so that the function does not interfere with others to which you assign similar keys.

The first thing you should know is that there are several ways to achieve it. One of them is using only the keyboard, in another you only need the trackpad and the last one depends on the application options if it has this feature. Within the latter we have to focus on applications such as Internet browsers, word processors or spreadsheets among others and each one has this feature in its options. We focus on the first two so that you know how you can configure the zoom option on your Mac screen.

First of all, you have to know that to modify it you only need to enter the System Preferences section and select the Accessibility section and select the Zoom option. From here you will have access to the shortcuts that are enabled so that the Zoom option on the screen is executed both to enlarge and to zoom out.

As for the second option, you only have to move along the route that we mentioned before and select the option to use the gesture control of the trackpad.



