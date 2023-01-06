TikTok users go viral by trying out the popular AI portrait filter that turns your face into a beautiful image — here’s how to try the filter for yourself.

TikTok is constantly adding new filters to the platform, and many of these effects cause viral trends and generate millions of views and likes in the application.

Artificial intelligence filters have dominated social media over the past few months as people have used various apps and software to transform themselves into other things. This includes an AI manga filter that turns you into an anime character, and an AI face filter that mixes you with an object or person of your choice.

The latest AI filter seems to have been inspired by the Lensa app, which has become popular on social media.

People had mixed results with this effect, but many liked the result and continued to use the image as their profile picture.

How to get an AI Portrait filter on TikTok

The AI portrait filter is currently only available in certain regions or on certain devices, so if you don’t currently have access to the effect, you may have to wait until it becomes available to more people so you can try it out.

To find out if you have access and check the filter yourself, do the following: