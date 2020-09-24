How to use the new iOS 14 widgets

Although he did not make an appearance at the last Apple event, iOS 14 will soon be coming to a selection of Apple mobiles. As usual, not all terminals are compatible, but it is true that the most modern ones will enjoy the latest updates offered by the software. Today we are going to talk to you about a new function that will be integrated, which is the iOS 14 widgets.

What are iOS 14 widgets and what are they for?

IF you come from an Android device one of the things you will miss is the widgets. These pieces of code will put all the information you need to know about the applications you use the most on the home screen of your terminal. Not all have this capacity, but you should know that these posters will also be in iOS 14. And this is a good summary of what they are if you have never heard of their existence.

How to install a widget in iOS 14

As we told you in the previous paragraph, iOS 14 widgets bring you all the information that you consult in an app. The weather, the progress of your wellness rings, an important note … everything has a place in these small digital posters that will be placed next to the programs installed on your terminal. But to have them you must follow the following steps, which are very simple.

Make a long press on an empty space on the screen

Touch the ‘+’ symbol in the upper right to see all available

Choose the one you want with one press and choose its size

Press slide to place it in the corresponding space

Tap ‘Add widget’ or drag it to a better place

Now you will have all the data you need to have on the screen and you should know that these spaces will reorganize the space automatically. This means that you can drop it anywhere on the screen and the system will adapt the space so that apps and widgets coexist on the screen of your Apple smartphone. This also applies to widgets called smart stack, which are those that can be scrolled to see more information depending on their configuration.



