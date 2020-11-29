How to use Siri to send audio messages

If you are a user of an Apple device, you know that you can communicate with other friends who have iPhone through the Messages application. The company continues with this present application that dates from the days of the first iPhone, when sending an instant message was a thing of the BlackBerry and later WhatsApp. But times change, and applications receive great improvements like the ones that we are going to tell you now about how to use Siri to send Messages.

Get more out of Siri with this trick

About four years ago from that boom of virtual assistants. All the manufacturers of smartphones wanted theirs, even rivaling in their own phone with Google in the case of Android terminals. In the case of Apple, users were quite clear that Siri was here to stay and little by little they have taken control of what they had in their hands. Not only does it serve to entertain you for a while with its witty outlets to your questions, it also helps you.

Among its most interesting functions is that of its help so that you do not have to use a key to send a message to your friends, as long as they have the Messages application. The procedure is very simple and will help you send voice notes instantly, without many steps.

As you can imagine, the first thing you have to do is invoke Siri in the way you like the most, either by voice or through your wireless headphones. Then tell him that you want to send a voice message to one of your contacts with whom you started a conversation, and then the recording will begin. Of course, allow a second or two for the recording to be complete and the recorder to capture the entire message.

Once finished, Siri will preview the message, giving you the possibility to listen to the message again in case you want to repeat it. Then you just have to press the send button if everything is correct so that your friend receives that voice note that you have made through Siri. Best of all, the Messages application records the voice memo as if you had made it from the app itself, so it will be ready for you to find if you need to listen to it later.



