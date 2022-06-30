How to use Shazam on Snapchat

Snapchat users can identify a song that is playing in their environment, add it to their library, view the lyrics and share them with friends — all thanks to the built-in version of Shazam. This feature has been part of the app for years, but in recent updates it has become harder to use. Since Snapchat now offers the ability to use the camera to scan the user’s environment and display relevant content, the app can find more than just music. The app can view the world outside of the camera and show relevant objects, lenses and music. For this reason, Snapchat may not detect the song on the first try, but it’s easy to make sure that the app has the best chance of identifying the songs each time.

The company that owns and operates the Snapchat platform, Snap Inc., aims to become a more comprehensive company beyond the social media service. Snapchat is extremely popular among teens and young adults as a way to quickly send images and videos, but its popularity tends to decline outside of this age demographic. To make the company more attractive to a different audience, it tries to be a camera company, not a social media company. He added a “director mode” to help users shoot better videos, experimented with sunglasses with a camera and created a recording drone. In addition to these camera functions, Snapchat has other advantages — for example, the identification of songs using Shazam directly in the app.

Shazam is the most popular service for determining the music that is played in a person’s environment, more than 20 million Shazams are registered daily. The standalone app has been downloaded more than a billion times, which is a symbol of its dominance in the field of music search. It was acquired by Apple in 2018 and is included in its portfolio of services, although it remains a separate application on several platforms. In addition to a separate application, Shazam is included in various third-party applications and software, such as Snapchat.

Shazam and share with Snapchat

To find out the name of a song using Snapchat, simply open the app and hold your finger on the camera’s viewfinder to scan the surrounding space. Snapchat will scan the visual and auditory components of the environment and can detect the song on the first try. If the app is working successfully, the song title and artist name will appear at the top of the new panel. When you click on the song title, the Shazam web client opens with the lyrics of the song and the ability to add the song to the Apple Music library. Here you can also share the name of the song with your friends in the Snapchat app. It can also be useful to send a song to a user’s personal account, effectively saving the song title to come back to later.

If the Snapchat app doesn’t detect the song on the first attempt, it can instead show the appropriate filters and lenses depending on the user’s environment. To make sure that the application correctly identifies the song, if you leave the “Scan Results” tab open, the track can be detected automatically. If not, click “Find a Song” at the bottom of the tab to specifically listen to the sound, setting up the app for the best chance of success. Since Shazam is embedded in many Apple programs and services, Snapchat functionality is best suited for Android users. Without downloading Shazam for Android, Snapchat users can use the music search service in the popular social media app.