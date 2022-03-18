How To Use Paypal To Send Money To Ukraine

Paypal: Until now, if you were in Ukraine and wanted to use the Paypal application, it only allowed you to send money outside the country, but never receive it from outside. That has changed, like many things because of the war. Earlier this month, the company announced its withdrawal from Russia, citing the country’s “violent aggression” against Ukraine.

And this week, Paypal announced that it will now allow payments between individuals to and from Ukraine.

Send money to Ukraine with PayPal

According to Paypal, as the crisis in Ukraine deepens, “there is a growing need to help people in the region access critical humanitarian funds. PayPal is expanding its services available in Ukraine to provide its customers with ways to quickly and securely send money to their friends, family and loved ones.”

And it does so with these novelties for Ukraine:

P2P payments from friends and family: New and existing Ukrainian PayPal account holders will be able to send and receive peer-to-peer (P2P) payments from friends and family and transfer funds from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet to an eligible Mastercard or Visa debit or credit card.

Transfer funds from PayPal Wallet: Ukrainian customers who receive money from friends and family in their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet will be able to transfer these funds to their bank account by linking an eligible Mastercard or Visa debit card, or to an eligible Mastercard or Visa credit card.

PayPal Fee Waiver: In an effort to provide customers with access to critical funds, PayPal is temporarily waiving its own fees for customers sending funds to Ukrainian PayPal accounts or receiving funds to Ukrainian PayPal accounts. Xoom, PayPal’s international remittance service, is also waiving transaction fees for payments sent to recipients in Ukraine. Fees charged by the customer’s card issuer or bank may still apply.