How to use OBS Studio on Android phones

OBS Studio is a program used to transmit live video on the Internet, compatible with the main streaming platforms, such as Twitch TV, YouTube Gaming, Nimo TV, BOOYAH! and Facebook Gaming.

The program is available in 32 and 64 bit versions for download on Windows (PC), Mac OS and Linux, but does not have an application for smartphones. One option for those who want to use OBS Studio on their phones is to download third-party apps, such as DroidCam OBS. The application is only available for Android, but an iPhone version (iOS) is being developed. See below how to use OBS Studio and record the screen of Android phones.

Step 1. Download the DroidCam OBS from the Google Play Store;

Step 2. On your computer, download the DroidCam plugin for OBS Studio from the Dev47Apps developer website <www.dev47apps.com/obs>, and install it on your PC;

Step 3. Open OBS Studio, click on “+” and then on the option “DroidCam OBS”;

Step 4. Type a name for a new font in the OBS and then click “Ok”;

Step 5. Open DroidCam OBS on your cell phone, allow the app to take photos and record videos and check the “Wifi IP” number;

Step 6. In OBS Studio, enter the numerical sequence of the “WiFi IP” that is being displayed on the DroidCam with the scores and click on “Activate”;

Step 7. Right after, check the option “Sync A / V” and click “Ok”;

Step 8. Once this is done, OBS Studio will now receive the images generated by the Android phone. To start streaming on a streaming platform, click on “Start streaming”;

Step 9. In DroidCam, it is still possible to improve the images generated with the options of white balance adjustment, exposure, focus, and even change cameras.



