How to Use Jumping Skewers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Hopping Skewers is a Dango mechanic introduced in the new Sunbreak add—on for Monster Hunter Rise. Like Dango Tickets, Jumping Kebabs can affect the strength and effectiveness of the beneficial buffs present in a portion of Dango. However, tickets are consumables with limited use, which means that Hunters must get or earn more to use them when ordering. Conversely, jumping skewers can be used at any time without limit limit in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

However, using this free mechanics, similar to the Dango Ticket, to order Dango is not without its pros and cons. As for the benefits, “Jumping Skewers” will significantly increase the level of efficiency for the first selected Dango, the Dango placed at the top of the skewer. The second Dango also gets a boost, although not as strong as the first one. However, the chances of a positive effect of the third Dango are slightly increased, but it gets a negative effect that reduces the possibilities of the selected fragrance. In addition, the percentage of the chance for a Hunter to receive each Dango Flavor buff has been significantly reduced.

Link: How to Get Pieces of Fur in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Thus, the decision on whether to use jumping skewers in the Dango order is more or less a gamble, offering very useful buffs for the risk of not getting them when debuffing the third dango flavor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How Jumping Skewers Work in Monster Hunter: Sunbreak

Fortunately, Hopping Skewers and Dango Tickets can be activated together in one meal. When both mechanics are active, players will still receive two buffs and one buff, but the chances of success increase thanks to the ticket. Naturally, the percentages will still be lower with active skewer jumps, but the probability that the outcome will be better than without a Dango ticket is definitely higher. However, even if the player failed to get the desired boosted buff, he can enter the dungeon and return to the village to reset the Dango effect. Dango’s ticket will be lost in the process, but it’s better than starting a hunt with low-quality Dango status effects.

If players don’t have enough Dango tickets and need more to use with jumping skewers, they can visit an NPC that trades through The Argosy in Monster Hunter Rise. Next, select “Exchange for items” and then “Exchange goods”. Using Kamura glasses, buy raw meat in bulk and go to the dining room. Turn all the purchased meat into well-fried steaks with the help of Motley Mix. Once this is done, Chef Paliko will call the Hunter and thank him for his patronage with a few Dango tickets.