How to use iOS 14 to configure your security cameras

Apple’s new operating system has been running for months, but it becomes more special with the arrival of the iPhone 12. Whatever device you have of the bitten apple, if you have updated the operating system you will know the benefits it brings and if your home has cameras you can use one of its new functions to get more out of them. These are the Activity Zones, which you can configure to receive alerts whether you are at home or not.

What are iOS 14 Security Zones

If you live in a house with a garden and a fence that limits the area, you probably have a security system. Nowadays it is very easy to have access to this type of device, which you can configure from a dedicated app on your smartphone. But in the bitten apple they have a value proposition to get more out of these interconnected devices.

This is where the new iOS 14 security zones feature comes in. This feature allows you to select an area of ​​interest within the field of view of a camera. The purpose is to notify the user who has activated it of any movement detected in this area.

How to configure iOS 14 security zones

The first thing you have to know before setting up your cameras with the iOS 14 activity zones is that you need a device that supports this function. And we are not referring to your iPhone, but a device that acts as a hub such as an Apple TV, HomePod or an iPad that you have prepared as an accessory hub and that is also compatible with HomeKit accessories.

If you have a device that meets these requirements, all you have to do is access the HomeKit app. From here you have to select the camera you want to use to establish the security zones and find this option near the end of its dedicated menu. Once inside, it will put the field of vision that the camera has in its range and here draw the area you want to secure.

Then it is up to you to decide when you want to receive notifications within its corresponding section. These also vary depending on whether or not you are at home, whether or not animals, people or cars pass by and the tolerance of such movement. That is, you can select if any type of movement is detected or just something prominent.



